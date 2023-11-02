Having taken three in a row away from home, the Dallas Stars play at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars' total of 20 goals allowed (2.5 per game) is third in the NHL.

The Stars have 25 goals this season (3.1 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.4 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (25 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jamie Benn 8 3 5 8 2 7 56.4% Roope Hintz 7 3 5 8 0 0 47.7% Wyatt Johnston 8 3 4 7 2 3 51.3% Joe Pavelski 8 3 4 7 8 3 44.9% Jason Robertson 8 2 5 7 7 9 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 25th in goals against, conceding 32 total goals (four per game) in NHL play.

The Oilers rank 25th in the league with 22 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 31 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (22 total) during that stretch.

