The Phoenix Suns (2-2) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) on November 2, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs shot 46.5% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.6% the Suns' opponents shot last season.

San Antonio went 16-23 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished fifth.

The Spurs put up an average of 113 points per game last year, just 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allowed to opponents.

San Antonio went 17-27 last season when it scored more than 111.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Spurs put up 115.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they averaged away (111).

In 2022-23, the Spurs allowed 3.3 fewer points per game at home (121.4) than on the road (124.7).

The Spurs sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (11) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.7%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Injuries