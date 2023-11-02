How to Watch the Spurs vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (2-2) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) on November 2, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Spurs vs Suns Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs shot 46.5% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.6% the Suns' opponents shot last season.
- San Antonio went 16-23 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished fifth.
- The Spurs put up an average of 113 points per game last year, just 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allowed to opponents.
- San Antonio went 17-27 last season when it scored more than 111.6 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Spurs put up 115.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they averaged away (111).
- In 2022-23, the Spurs allowed 3.3 fewer points per game at home (121.4) than on the road (124.7).
- The Spurs sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (11) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.7%).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach Collins
|Questionable
|Illness
