The San Antonio Spurs (2-2) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Thursday, November 2 game against the Phoenix Suns (2-2) at Footprint Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Questionable Illness 10.7 5.7 5.0

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Back), Devin Booker: Questionable (Foot)

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

