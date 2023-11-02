Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers meet at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Hintz? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roope Hintz vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 14:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In three of seven games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of seven games this year, Hintz has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Hintz has an assist in four of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hintz has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hintz Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 32 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 7 Games 3 8 Points 3 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.