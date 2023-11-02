Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Plains High School vs. Smyer High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Plains High School is away from home versus Smyer High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.
Plains vs. Smyer Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Smyer, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hockley County Games This Week
Sundown High School at Tahoka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tahoka, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lorenzo High School at Anton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Anton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
