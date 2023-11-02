Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Orange County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
East Chambers High School at Orangefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Orange, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huffman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vidor High School at Splendora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Orange-Stark High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
