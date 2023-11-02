Melissa High School hosts Lovejoy High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.

Lovejoy vs. Melissa Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Melissa, TX

Melissa, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano West Senior High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Shelton School at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School