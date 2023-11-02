Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Jefferson County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Humble High School at Beaumont United

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kingwood Park High School at Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Bend Christian Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School