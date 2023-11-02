Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. There are prop bets for Robertson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jason Robertson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 17:36 on the ice per game.

Robertson has a goal in two of eight games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of eight games this season, Robertson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Robertson has an assist in four of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points over/under is 67.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Robertson has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Robertson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 32 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 7 Points 4 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

