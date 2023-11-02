High school football competition in Hill County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Blum High School at Avalon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Avalon, TX

Avalon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Itasca High School at Axtell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Axtell, TX

Axtell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kopperl High School at Bynum High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Bynum, TX

Bynum, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbott High School at Gholson High School