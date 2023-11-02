Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Leander Glenn High School vs. A&M Consolidated Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, November 2, A&M Consolidated will host Leander Glenn High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Glenn vs. A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: College Station, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazos County Games This Week
Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Williamson County Games This Week
Hutto High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pieper High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Liberty Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Clifton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Clifton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
