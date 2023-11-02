Texas High School Football: How to Stream the East Chambers High School vs. Orangefield High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Chambers High School is on the road against Orangefield High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.
East Chambers vs. Orangefield Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Orange, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Orange County Games This Week
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huffman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vidor High School at Splendora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Orange-Stark High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Chambers County Games This Week
Barbers Hill High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
