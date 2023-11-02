East Chambers High School is on the road against Orangefield High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.

East Chambers vs. Orangefield Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Orange, TX

Orange, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Orange County Games This Week

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Huffman, TX

Huffman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Vidor High School at Splendora High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

West Orange-Stark High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Sour Lake, TX

Sour Lake, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chambers County Games This Week

Barbers Hill High School at Porter High School