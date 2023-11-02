Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 115-114 win against the Suns, Vassell had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Vassell, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-104)

Over 17.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Over 3.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Vassell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were ranked sixth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns gave up 23.4 assists per game last year (third in the NBA).

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Devin Vassell vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 36 18 6 5 3 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.