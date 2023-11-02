Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Castro County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Castro County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Castro County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hart High School at Cotton Center High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Cotton Center, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Canadian High School at Dimmitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dimmitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.