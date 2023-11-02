Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Brazoria County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Terry High School at Manvel High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvin High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Hastings High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Brazoswood at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Angleton High School at Kempner High School