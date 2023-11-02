On Thursday, November 2, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Avalon High School will play Blum High School in Avalon, TX.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blum vs. Avalon Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Avalon, TX

Avalon, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Ennis High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvarado High School at Life High School Waxahachie

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie, TX Conference: 4A - District 11

4A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Itasca High School at Axtell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Axtell, TX

Axtell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kopperl High School at Bynum High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Bynum, TX

Bynum, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbott High School at Gholson High School