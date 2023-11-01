UTSA (4-4) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, at home against the Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions.

Upcoming UTSA games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Arkansas-Fort Smith H 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Little Rock A 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Oregon State A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Army H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Prairie View A&M H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 UAB H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Rice A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Memphis A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Charlotte H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Tulsa A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Florida Atlantic H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Tulane H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 South Florida A 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Rice H 3:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Wichita State A 7:30 PM

UTSA's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: UTSA Convocation Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top UTSA players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Christian Tucker 8 12.5 2.9 6.0 1.0 0.1 38.8% (26-67) 25.0% (5-20)
Dre Fuller Jr. 8 11.8 7.9 1.3 0.6 0.6 37.1% (33-89) 28.6% (12-42)
Adante' Holiman 8 11.6 2.4 2.5 0.9 0.3 36.6% (30-82) 32.0% (16-50)
PJ Carter 8 9.4 1.4 0.5 0.4 0.1 44.1% (30-68) 33.3% (8-24)
Isaiah Wyatt 8 9.0 4.1 1.4 1.0 0.4 41.8% (23-55) 40.0% (16-40)

