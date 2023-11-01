A game at home versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders is next on the schedule for the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women (0-8), on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UT Rio Grande Valley games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Texas A&M-CC H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Texas H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Sam Houston A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 SFA A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Abilene Christian H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Seattle U A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Utah Valley A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 UT Arlington H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Tarleton State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Cal Baptist A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Utah Tech H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Southern Utah H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 SFA H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Abilene Christian A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 UT Arlington A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Texas A&M-CC Islanders
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UT Rio Grande Valley's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UT Rio Grande Valley players

Shop for UT Rio Grande Valley gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Iyana Dorsey 8 16.9 1.5 2.5 1.8 0.4 30.2% (35-116) 25.5% (13-51)
Kade Hackerott 8 10.1 8.1 2.6 1.0 0.8 31.8% (27-85) 19.0% (4-21)
Arianna Sturdivant 8 9.4 3.0 0.4 1.1 0.3 38.2% (26-68) 31.1% (14-45)
Charlotte O'Keefe 8 7.3 6.6 1.3 1.0 1.1 41.0% (25-61) 22.2% (2-9)
Mele Kailahi 7 8.1 4.7 0.7 1.6 0.1 37.2% (16-43) 30.8% (8-26)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.