Texas Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Joe Toussaint 6 14.5 2.7 3.0 0.8 0.0 Pop Isaacs 6 13.7 4.0 2.7 1.0 0.2 Darrion Williams 6 10.2 8.0 1.0 1.3 0.8 Devan Cambridge 6 9.8 5.0 1.3 0.5 0.8 Warren Washington 6 8.3 8.0 1.0 0.8 1.3 Chance McMillian 6 6.2 3.3 1.2 0.7 0.5 Lamar Washington 6 4.3 2.2 1.7 0.5 0.0 Kerwin Walton 5 1.6 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Eemeli Yalaho 5 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 D'Maurian Williams 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0

Texas Tech season stats

Texas Tech has put together a 5-1 record this season.

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 24, Texas Tech beat the Michigan Wolverines (No. 86 in the RPI) by a score of 73-57.

When matching up with teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Red Raiders are winless in one game.

Texas Tech has 24 games left in the regular season, including seven versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Texas Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Butler A 6:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Omaha H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Oral Roberts H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Vanderbilt N 7:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 UT Arlington H 2:00 PM

