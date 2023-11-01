On deck for the Texas State Bobcats women (5-2) is a game away versus the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Texas State games

Texas State's next matchup information

Opponent: Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Oklahoma State Cowgirls Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Top Texas State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ja'Niah Henson 7 12.9 3.3 1.7 1.6 0.0 42.0% (29-69) 44.8% (13-29) Tiffany Tullis 7 10.0 9.9 1.6 0.4 0.3 45.8% (27-59) 0.0% (0-7) Timia Jefferson 6 11.5 5.3 1.0 0.8 0.2 37.1% (26-70) 0.0% (0-2) Jaylin Foster 7 6.6 6.7 1.6 1.3 0.4 34.8% (16-46) 30.8% (4-13) Julia Coleman 7 6.4 2.9 0.0 0.6 0.4 70.8% (17-24) -

