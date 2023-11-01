The Texas Southern Tigers women (1-5) will next be in action on the road against the Houston Cougars, on Tuesday, December 12 at 12:00 PM ET.

Texas Southern's next matchup information

Opponent: Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center

Top Texas Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Taniya Lawson 6 11.5 3.0 1.7 0.8 0.3 39.4% (26-66) 27.3% (6-22) Daeja Holmes 6 10.8 4.7 2.8 1.2 0.2 35.7% (25-70) 21.2% (7-33) Jordyn Turner 6 10.3 3.5 0.5 1.0 0.5 40.4% (23-57) 0.0% (0-4) Jaida Belton 6 6.3 6.3 0.3 1.8 2.0 43.6% (17-39) - Tatyanna Clayburne 6 4.3 1.8 1.8 0.5 0.0 22.7% (10-44) 23.8% (5-21)

