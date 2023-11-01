The Texas Southern Tigers women (1-5) will next be in action on the road against the Houston Cougars, on Tuesday, December 12 at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Texas Southern Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Texas Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Houston A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Tulsa A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Omaha H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Cal Baptist H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Tarleton State H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Southern A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Grambling A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 UAPB H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Mississippi Valley State H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 Jackson State A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Alabama A&M H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Alabama State H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Prairie View A&M A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Florida A&M A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 12 Bethune-Cookman A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Texas Southern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Houston Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fertitta Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Texas Southern's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Texas Southern players

Shop for Texas Southern gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Taniya Lawson 6 11.5 3.0 1.7 0.8 0.3 39.4% (26-66) 27.3% (6-22)
Daeja Holmes 6 10.8 4.7 2.8 1.2 0.2 35.7% (25-70) 21.2% (7-33)
Jordyn Turner 6 10.3 3.5 0.5 1.0 0.5 40.4% (23-57) 0.0% (0-4)
Jaida Belton 6 6.3 6.3 0.3 1.8 2.0 43.6% (17-39) -
Tatyanna Clayburne 6 4.3 1.8 1.8 0.5 0.0 22.7% (10-44) 23.8% (5-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.