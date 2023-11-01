Buy Tickets for Texas Southern Tigers Basketball Games
A game versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies is on deck for the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7), on Saturday, December 16 at 9:30 PM ET.
Upcoming Texas Southern games
Texas Southern's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Texas Southern players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|PJ Henry
|5
|12.6
|2.2
|1.6
|1.4
|0.2
|30.9% (25-81)
|33.3% (13-39)
|Jonathan Cisse
|7
|7.4
|2.0
|2.4
|0.9
|0.0
|28.6% (18-63)
|31.8% (7-22)
|Zytarious Mortle
|5
|8.8
|2.6
|0.4
|0.6
|0.4
|35.3% (18-51)
|36.4% (4-11)
|Kehlin Farooq
|7
|6.1
|4.1
|0.9
|0.9
|0.3
|48.6% (17-35)
|35.7% (5-14)
|Jahmar Young Jr.
|7
|5.9
|5.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|36.1% (13-36)
|0.0% (0-2)
