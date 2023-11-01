Coming up for the Texas Longhorns women (10-0) is a matchup away versus the Arizona Wildcats, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

Upcoming Texas games

Texas' next matchup information

Opponent: Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: McKale Center

McKale Center Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Texas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Taylor Jones 10 16.2 7.6 0.2 1.0 1.5 71.6% (68-95) 0.0% (0-1) Rori Harmon 10 13.8 5.3 7.4 3.2 0.2 51.4% (57-111) 26.3% (5-19) Madison Booker 10 11.4 4.1 3.9 1.3 0.4 44.2% (46-104) 34.8% (8-23) Amina Muhammad 10 9.9 6.3 1.3 1.5 0.1 66.7% (38-57) - Shaylee Gonzales 10 9.1 2.4 1.4 1.6 0.1 41.2% (35-85) 35.5% (11-31)

