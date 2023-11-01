Exclusive Offers on Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Texas A&M-Commerce team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Mary Delgado
|6
|13.5
|3.0
|2.2
|1.2
|0.2
|Jordyn Newsome
|6
|13.3
|2.3
|1.8
|1.3
|0.2
|Mia Deck
|6
|12.2
|5.8
|2.3
|1.7
|0.2
|Ahmya Boyce
|6
|10.5
|1.5
|1.7
|1.0
|0.2
|Dorian Norris
|6
|5.7
|4.3
|1.2
|0.5
|0.5
|Jasmine Payne
|6
|4.2
|4.5
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0
|Jamy De Kock
|6
|3.8
|4.0
|1.7
|0.5
|0.2
|Olivia Russell
|6
|3.7
|5.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.8
|Cora Horvath
|6
|3.3
|1.7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.2
|Lucia Hervia
|2
|2.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
Texas A&M-Commerce season stats
- This season, Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-3 record so far.
- The Lions are 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.
- Texas A&M-Commerce's signature win this season came on November 20 in an 84-75 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.
- The Lions have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.
- Texas A&M-Commerce has 23 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Upcoming Texas A&M-Commerce games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Fri, Dec 1
|Idaho
|A
|9:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 5
|Southern Utah
|H
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 8
|Houston
|H
|8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Champion Christian
|H
|2:30 PM
|Sun, Dec 31
|Texas A&M
|A
|3:00 PM
