Texas A&M-CC team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Alecia Westbrook 6 10.8 7.3 2.5 1.3 0.5 Torie Sevier 5 9.6 5.0 0.8 0.0 1.2 Mireia Aguado 6 7.7 2.5 1.3 1.8 0.2 Paige Allen 6 7.2 5.3 1.3 1.7 0.2 Tymberlin Criswell 6 6.2 0.8 0.8 1.7 0.3 Nabaweeyah McGill 6 5.2 4.8 1.0 0.8 1.7 Annukka Willstedt 6 5.2 1.8 0.3 1.0 0.2 Violeta Verano 6 4.5 1.5 2.7 1.8 0.0 Sasha Shishkina 5 4.2 1.4 1.0 0.4 0.0 Jaeda Whitner 6 2.8 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.0

Texas A&M-CC season stats

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 3-3 record on the season so far.

The Islanders have a 3-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road.

In terms of its signature win this season, Texas A&M-CC defeated the Texas State Bobcats at home on November 26. The final score was 60-52.

This season, the Islanders have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Texas A&M-CC's 23 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Texas A&M-CC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Rice H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 UT Rio Grande Valley H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Our Lady of the Lake H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Concordia (TX) H 2:00 PM

