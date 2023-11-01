Texas A&M-CC (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, at home against the Omaha Mavericks.

If you're looking to see the Texas A&M-CC Islanders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Texas A&M-CC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Omaha H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Texas Lutheran H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Texas A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Schreiner H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Incarnate Word A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Houston Christian H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 New Orleans A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 SE Louisiana A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Nicholls State H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 McNeese H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Northwestern State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Texas A&M-Commerce A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Lamar H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 McNeese A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-CC's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Omaha Mavericks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: American Bank Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Texas A&M-CC's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Texas A&M-CC players

Shop for Texas A&M-CC gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dian Wright-Forde 8 12.4 2.8 1.9 1.1 0.1 48.7% (38-78) 17.6% (3-17)
Lance Amir-Paul 8 11.3 3.9 2.4 1.3 0.1 40.0% (22-55) 27.8% (5-18)
Owen Dease 8 7.6 2.8 1.1 0.5 0.6 27.5% (19-69) 29.0% (9-31)
Garry Clark 8 7.6 7.8 1.5 1.6 0.1 45.9% (28-61) 15.4% (2-13)
Jordan Roberts 8 6.0 1.6 1.0 0.4 0.0 46.2% (18-39) 45.5% (10-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.