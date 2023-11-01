Buy Tickets for Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Games
Currently 7-2, the Texas A&M Aggies' next game is at home versus the Memphis Tigers, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
If you're looking to go to see the Texas A&M Aggies in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Texas A&M games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M's next matchup information
- Opponent: Memphis Tigers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Texas A&M's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Texas A&M players
Shop for Texas A&M gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Wade Taylor IV
|9
|18.0
|3.2
|4.6
|2.0
|0.1
|39.0% (53-136)
|29.3% (17-58)
|Henry Coleman III
|8
|14.3
|9.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.0
|67.2% (45-67)
|-
|Tyrece Radford
|6
|13.0
|4.8
|2.2
|0.3
|0.2
|47.0% (31-66)
|31.6% (6-19)
|Hayden Hefner
|9
|8.3
|2.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.0
|43.1% (28-65)
|39.5% (15-38)
|Jace Carter
|9
|6.7
|3.8
|0.6
|0.4
|0.2
|33.3% (19-57)
|23.5% (8-34)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.