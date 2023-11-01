A game at home versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers is on deck for the TCU Horned Frogs women (9-0), on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming TCU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Prairie View A&M H 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Lamar H 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Omaha H 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Mount St. Mary's H 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 BYU H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Baylor A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Oklahoma State H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Texas A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Houston A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Kansas State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Iowa State A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 UCF H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Texas Tech A 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Kansas H 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Oklahoma A 7:00 PM

TCU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Prairie View A&M Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Schollmaier Arena

Top TCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Madison Conner 9 24.8 6.2 3.8 1.1 0.2 45.3% (73-161) 45.5% (51-112)
Sedona Prince 9 21.0 9.8 0.9 0.8 3.3 59.1% (68-115) 40.0% (2-5)
Agnes Emma-Nnopu 9 9.3 7.4 1.3 1.7 1.3 43.2% (32-74) 38.5% (15-39)
Jaden Owens 9 6.6 3.0 7.0 0.8 0.6 36.1% (22-61) 29.2% (7-24)
Aaliyah Roberson 9 6.1 4.6 0.7 0.2 0.6 55.3% (21-38) 40.0% (8-20)

