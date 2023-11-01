Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the TCU Horned Frogs! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get TCU Horned Frogs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

TCU team leaders

Want to buy Sedona Prince's jersey? Or another TCU player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Madison Conner 7 21.9 7.3 4.0 1.0 0.3 Sedona Prince 7 21.4 10.4 0.6 0.6 2.9 Agnes Emma-Nnopu 7 10.3 6.9 1.3 1.9 1.6 Jaden Owens 7 6.7 2.6 5.9 1.0 0.6 Aaliyah Roberson 7 6.3 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Una Jovanovic 7 5.6 0.9 2.6 0.6 0.3 Tara Manumaleuga 7 2.6 1.1 1.3 0.4 0.4 Daija Turner 7 2.0 1.9 0.4 0.3 0.4 Victoria Flores 6 1.3 1.0 0.8 0.7 0.2 Bre'yon White 5 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.0

TCU season stats

TCU is unbeaten at 7-0 this season.

TCU's signature win this season came in an 88-81 victory on November 25 over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in the RPI.

This season, the Horned Frogs have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

TCU's remaining schedule includes four games versus Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Horned Frogs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming TCU games

Check out the Horned Frogs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Tulsa H 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Abilene Christian H 7:30 PM Sun, Dec 10 Prairie View A&M H 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Lamar H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Omaha H 7:30 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on TCU this season.

Check out the Horned Frogs this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.