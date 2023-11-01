When you're rooting for TCU during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Horned Frogs' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

TCU team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG JaKobe Coles 6 15.5 5.3 2.0 1.5 0.3 Emanuel Miller 6 13.7 5.7 3.2 2.0 1.0 Micah Peavy 6 13.2 3.8 3.7 1.2 0.3 Jameer Nelson Jr. 6 12.2 2.7 4.2 3.2 0.8 Avery Anderson III 6 10.3 1.5 4.2 2.3 0.2 Trey Tennyson 6 7.5 1.8 1.8 0.5 0.3 Xavier Cork 6 5.8 3.3 1.0 0.3 0.7 Charles O'Bannon Jr. 5 6.4 4.0 1.6 0.6 0.8 Essam Mostafa 6 4.8 3.8 0.7 0.0 1.0 Ernest Udeh Jr. 6 2.7 5.0 0.3 0.7 1.2

TCU season stats

TCU is undefeated so far this season (6-0).

TCU, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Omaha Mavericks 82-60 on November 9.

The Horned Frogs have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

TCU has 23 games left in the regular season, including seven versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming TCU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Georgetown A 5:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Clemson N 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Clemson N 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Arizona State N 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Old Dominion N 5:30 PM

