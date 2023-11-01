Currently 7-2, the Tarleton State Texans' next game is at home versus the Sterling (KS) Warriors, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

Upcoming Tarleton State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Sterling (KS) H 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Jacksonville State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Tennessee A 6:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Loyola Marymount A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UT Arlington H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Cal Baptist A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Grand Canyon A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Abilene Christian H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Southern Utah H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Utah Tech H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Abilene Christian A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 SFA H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Utah Valley A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Seattle U A 6:00 PM

Tarleton State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Sterling (KS) Warriors
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wisdom Gym
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Tarleton State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jakorie Smith 9 15.8 4.2 1.1 2.3 0.4 43.5% (50-115) 31.1% (14-45)
Kiandre Gaddy 9 13.3 7.3 0.9 1.1 1.3 56.6% (47-83) 0.0% (0-2)
Lue Williams 9 12.8 5.2 1.2 1.8 0.6 42.7% (41-96) 30.3% (10-33)
Devon Barnes 9 8.7 1.6 2.1 0.9 0.1 41.4% (24-58) 35.7% (10-28)
Emmanuel Innocenti 9 6.0 6.6 1.4 1.2 0.3 42.2% (19-45) 25.0% (4-16)

