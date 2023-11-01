Buy Tickets for Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Basketball Games
A matchup at the Wyoming Cowboys is on deck for the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.
Upcoming SFA games
SFA's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wyoming Cowboys
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Arena-Auditorium
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top SFA players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sadaidriene Hall
|9
|10.6
|5.1
|1.2
|0.7
|0.3
|48.1% (37-77)
|23.1% (3-13)
|Latrell Jossell
|9
|8.8
|1.4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.0
|41.8% (28-67)
|41.5% (17-41)
|Kyle Hayman
|9
|8.4
|3.6
|0.9
|1.6
|0.0
|48.3% (29-60)
|47.4% (9-19)
|Nana Antwi-Boasiako
|9
|7.4
|3.7
|0.7
|0.3
|1.1
|45.2% (19-42)
|46.7% (7-15)
|AJ Cajuste
|9
|7.4
|2.9
|3.0
|0.7
|0.0
|40.4% (21-52)
|18.2% (2-11)
