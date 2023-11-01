If you're a die-hard fan of SFA, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other 'Jacks apparel. For additional info, continue scrolling.

SFA team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sadaidriene Hall 7 11.9 5.0 1.3 0.9 0.3 Latrell Jossell 7 9.1 1.3 1.9 1.0 0.0 AJ Cajuste 7 8.3 2.9 3.3 0.6 0.0 Nana Antwi-Boasiako 7 8.1 3.3 0.9 0.1 1.0 Chrishawn Christmas 7 7.3 4.4 1.0 0.9 0.6 Jalil Beaubrun 7 6.7 3.1 0.7 0.3 0.3 Kyle Hayman 7 6.3 2.1 1.1 1.6 0.0 Frank Staine 7 5.4 1.9 1.0 1.3 0.0 Clayton Southwick 7 5.0 2.7 0.6 0.9 0.0 Kimahri Wilson 7 3.9 1.6 2.3 1.3 0.3

SFA season stats

SFA has put together a 4-3 record so far this season.

The 'Jacks have one home win (1-1), one road win (1-1) and are 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 20, SFA beat the Drake Bulldogs (No. 59 in the RPI) by a score of 92-68.

This year, the 'Jacks haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of SFA's 24 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming SFA games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Abilene Christian A 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Louisiana Tech H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Wyoming A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 New Mexico State H 7:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Paul Quinn H 2:00 PM

