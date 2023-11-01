Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the SMU Mustangs! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more about the women's team.

SMU team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tiara Young 6 21.0 4.7 2.5 0.2 0.2 Tamia Jones 6 10.3 3.7 4.3 2.8 0.3 Chantae Embry 6 9.5 6.5 2.5 1.3 0.2 Amirah Abdur-Rahim 6 9.3 5.8 1.0 0.3 2.0 TK Pitts 6 7.7 3.7 0.3 1.7 0.2 Reagan Bradley 6 7.7 3.3 3.7 0.8 0.0 Maya Chandler 6 4.5 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.2 Jiya Perry 6 2.8 0.7 0.2 0.3 0.2 Elia Brow 1 10.0 5.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Jessica Peterson 2 2.0 2.5 0.0 0.5 1.0

SMU season stats

This season, SMU has a 3-3 record so far.

SMU beat the No. 254-ranked (according to the RPI) Nicholls Colonels, 69-54, on November 14, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Mustangs, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

Of SMU's 23 remaining games, one are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming SMU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Baylor H 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 UAPB H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Louisiana Tech A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Sam Houston H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Air Force H 2:00 PM

