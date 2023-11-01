Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the SMU game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Mustangs with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get SMU Mustangs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

SMU team leaders

Want to buy Zhuric Phelps' jersey? Or another SMU player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Zhuric Phelps 8 15.8 4.4 2.6 2.3 0.5 Chuck Harris 8 13.1 2.4 1.9 1.3 0.5 Keon Ambrose-Hylton 8 8.3 5.0 0.6 0.5 0.5 Samuell Williamson 8 7.5 5.8 1.9 0.9 0.8 Tyreek Smith 8 7.1 5.5 0.3 0.8 1.6 Jalen Smith 8 4.6 2.3 1.1 0.4 0.0 Emory Lanier 8 4.4 0.5 0.8 0.4 0.1 B.J. Edwards 8 4.3 3.8 3.8 1.8 0.3 Ja'Heim Hudson 8 3.6 3.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 Ricardo Wright 8 3.3 1.5 1.0 0.4 0.0

SMU season stats

SMU is 5-3 this season.

In its signature victory of the season, SMU defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers in a 70-58 win on November 20.

The Mustangs, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-1.

There are 23 games remaining on SMU's schedule in 2023-24, and one are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Mustangs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming SMU games

Check out the Mustangs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Texas A&M-Commerce H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Arizona State A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Florida State A 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Houston Christian H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Murray State A 6:00 PM

Check out the Mustangs this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.