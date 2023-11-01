Buy Tickets for San Antonio Spurs NBA Games
The San Antonio Spurs (3-17) and Victor Wembanyama (18.9 PPG) carry on their 2023-24 campaign when they play at home against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, December 8 at 8:30 PM ET.
Upcoming San Antonio games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Bulls
|H
|8:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 8
|Bulls
|H
|8:30 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Rockets
|A
|8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Rockets
|A
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Lakers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Lakers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Lakers
|H
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Lakers
|H
|7:30 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Pelicans
|H
|3:30 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Pelicans
|H
|3:30 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Bucks
|A
|8:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Bucks
|A
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Bulls
|A
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Bulls
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Mavericks
|A
|8:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Mavericks
|A
|8:30 PM
|Tue, Dec 26
|Jazz
|H
|8:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 26
|Jazz
|H
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|Trail Blazers
|A
|10:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|Trail Blazers
|A
|10:00 PM
San Antonio's next matchup information
- Opponent: Chicago Bulls
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Frost Bank Center
- Broadcast: BSSW, NBCS-CHI
- Favorite: Chicago -2.5
- Total: 224.5 points
Sportsbook promo codes
Top San Antonio players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Victor Wembanyama
|19
|18.9
|9.7
|2.5
|1.3
|2.6
|43.2% (133-308)
|26.5% (26-98)
|Keldon Johnson
|19
|16.8
|6.7
|4.1
|0.8
|0.3
|47.6% (120-252)
|36.0% (36-100)
|Devin Vassell
|15
|18.5
|3.2
|2.7
|1.0
|0.1
|50.0% (101-202)
|41.6% (42-101)
|Zach Collins
|20
|13.8
|6.1
|3.9
|0.7
|0.7
|47.5% (104-219)
|25.3% (21-83)
|Jeremy Sochan
|20
|11.4
|5.2
|4.2
|0.7
|0.3
|44.0% (88-200)
|40.9% (18-44)
