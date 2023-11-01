The San Antonio Spurs (3-17) and Victor Wembanyama (18.9 PPG) carry on their 2023-24 campaign when they play at home against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, December 8 at 8:30 PM ET.

Upcoming San Antonio games

San Antonio's next matchup information

Opponent: Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Broadcast: BSSW, NBCS-CHI

BSSW, NBCS-CHI Favorite: Chicago -2.5

Chicago -2.5 Total: 224.5 points

Top San Antonio players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Victor Wembanyama 19 18.9 9.7 2.5 1.3 2.6 43.2% (133-308) 26.5% (26-98) Keldon Johnson 19 16.8 6.7 4.1 0.8 0.3 47.6% (120-252) 36.0% (36-100) Devin Vassell 15 18.5 3.2 2.7 1.0 0.1 50.0% (101-202) 41.6% (42-101) Zach Collins 20 13.8 6.1 3.9 0.7 0.7 47.5% (104-219) 25.3% (21-83) Jeremy Sochan 20 11.4 5.2 4.2 0.7 0.3 44.0% (88-200) 40.9% (18-44)

