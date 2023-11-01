Sam Houston's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Bearkats are currently 5-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Missouri State Bears.

Upcoming Sam Houston games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Missouri State A 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 UL Monroe H 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Texas State H 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Grand Canyon A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Texas Tech A 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Dallas H 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Louisiana Tech H 5:30 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Western Kentucky H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Middle Tennessee A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Liberty A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 New Mexico State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UTEP H 5:30 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Western Kentucky A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Florida International A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Jacksonville State A 7:00 PM

Sam Houston's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Missouri State Bears
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Great Southern Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Sam Houston players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Davon Barnes 9 15.9 3.6 1.6 0.7 0.3 40.6% (41-101) 36.5% (19-52)
Lamar Wilkerson 9 14.6 2.8 1.2 1.7 0.1 42.1% (40-95) 38.0% (19-50)
Damon Nicholas Jr. 9 8.8 5.2 1.2 1.9 0.7 42.0% (29-69) 42.1% (8-19)
Kian Scroggins 8 8.6 5.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 72.1% (31-43) 50.0% (1-2)
Jaden Ray 9 6.1 3.8 5.4 1.3 0.0 29.6% (16-54) 31.6% (6-19)

