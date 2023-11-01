The Rice Owls women (5-3) will next play at home against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Rice games

Rice's next matchup information

Opponent: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Location: Tudor Fieldhouse

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Rice players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dominique Ennis 8 12.6 2.5 1.5 1.5 0.3 44.2% (38-86) 35.2% (19-54) Maya Bokunewicz 8 9.3 1.9 0.8 0.4 0.0 42.4% (25-59) 48.7% (19-39) Destiny Jackson 8 8.5 4.0 1.6 1.5 0.1 43.6% (24-55) 29.4% (5-17) Malia Fisher 7 8.7 6.6 1.9 1.3 1.0 44.0% (22-50) 16.7% (2-12) Jazzy Owens-Barnett 8 7.4 2.6 1.3 1.1 0.0 35.3% (18-51) 37.5% (6-16)

