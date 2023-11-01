The Rice Owls women (5-3) will next play at home against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Rice Owls in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Rice games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Gonzaga H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Prairie View A&M H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Houston A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Wichita State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 SMU A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Charlotte H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 South Florida H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 East Carolina A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Tulane A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Tulsa A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Memphis H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 SMU H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Florida Atlantic A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 South Florida A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Tulsa H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Rice's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Tudor Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Rice's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Rice players

Shop for Rice gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dominique Ennis 8 12.6 2.5 1.5 1.5 0.3 44.2% (38-86) 35.2% (19-54)
Maya Bokunewicz 8 9.3 1.9 0.8 0.4 0.0 42.4% (25-59) 48.7% (19-39)
Destiny Jackson 8 8.5 4.0 1.6 1.5 0.1 43.6% (24-55) 29.4% (5-17)
Malia Fisher 7 8.7 6.6 1.9 1.3 1.0 44.0% (22-50) 16.7% (2-12)
Jazzy Owens-Barnett 8 7.4 2.6 1.3 1.1 0.0 35.3% (18-51) 37.5% (6-16)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.