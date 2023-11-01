When you're rooting for Rice during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Owls' women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Rice team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dominique Ennis 7 12.4 2.3 1.6 1.6 0.1 Destiny Jackson 7 9.3 4.3 1.7 1.6 0.1 Maya Bokunewicz 7 8.9 1.9 0.4 0.3 0.0 Malia Fisher 6 9.5 6.2 1.8 1.2 1.0 Jazzy Owens-Barnett 7 6.6 2.9 1.3 1.0 0.0 Emily Klaczek 7 4.9 3.1 1.3 0.9 0.0 Shelby Hayes 7 4.6 5.0 1.0 0.4 0.1 Fatou Samb 7 3.0 3.0 0.3 0.3 0.4 Kennedy Clifton 4 4.5 2.8 1.3 0.8 0.0 Hailey Adams 7 2.1 3.9 1.1 0.3 1.0

Rice season stats

Rice has won four games so far this season (4-3).

The Owls have a 3-1 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road.

Rice's signature win this season came against the Abilene Christian Wildcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 223) in the RPI. Rice brought home the 69-58 win on the road on November 9.

This year, the Owls haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Rice has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Rice games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Texas A&M-CC A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Gonzaga H 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Prairie View A&M H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Houston A 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Wichita State H 8:00 PM

