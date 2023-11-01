A couple of hot hitters, Corbin Carroll and Marcus Semien, will try to keep it going when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET, at Chase Field. Zac Gallen is starting for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi is set to start for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (12-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 25 starts, Eovaldi has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Andrew Heaney Joe Mantiply 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen

