Sportsbooks have set player props for Corbin Carroll, Marcus Semien and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers at Chase Field on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line on the season.

Semien has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 31 2-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .327/.390/.623 so far this year.

Seager enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 31 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 30 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (17-9) will make his 35th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 34 starts this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 29 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Oct. 27 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 6.0 6 4 4 1 2 at Phillies Oct. 16 5.0 8 5 5 4 2 at Dodgers Oct. 9 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 at Brewers Oct. 4 6.0 5 2 2 4 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He's slashed .285/.362/.506 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Oct. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 so far this year.

Walker has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1

