Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 1?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Radek Faksa light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Faksa stats and insights
- Faksa is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- Faksa has no points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 33 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
