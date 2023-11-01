Buy Tickets for Prairie View A&M Panthers Women's Basketball Games
Prairie View A&M (3-3) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Upcoming Prairie View A&M games
Prairie View A&M's next matchup information
- Opponent: TCU Horned Frogs
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena
Top Prairie View A&M players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ryann Pane
|6
|13.8
|3.2
|2.8
|1.7
|0.2
|45.5% (30-66)
|42.9% (6-14)
|Gerlyn Smith
|5
|9.6
|7.6
|0.6
|1.0
|1.2
|56.4% (22-39)
|-
|Desiree Lewis
|6
|7.2
|3.8
|1.0
|1.2
|0.3
|52.0% (13-25)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Jada Roberson
|5
|7.4
|3.8
|1.4
|1.8
|0.0
|47.2% (17-36)
|20.0% (1-5)
|Amauri Williams
|6
|6.0
|6.2
|0.5
|0.3
|0.7
|45.5% (15-33)
|0.0% (0-1)
