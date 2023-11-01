Just because you're lounging on the sofa watching the Prairie View A&M game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Panthers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Prairie View A&M team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Charles Smith IV 7 16.6 5.0 1.3 1.3 0.3 Chris Felix Jr. 7 13.6 3.6 0.7 0.4 0.1 Nick Gazelas 7 9.0 1.7 1.4 0.9 0.0 Brian Myles 7 8.0 7.9 0.7 0.7 1.0 Andre Nunley 7 7.4 5.3 2.1 2.4 0.4 Charles Lane Jr. 7 7.3 2.7 0.7 0.6 0.0 Orlando Horton Jr. 5 7.8 3.4 1.8 1.6 0.2 Javontae Hopkins 4 9.3 4.5 1.3 2.0 0.0 Mckinley Harris 7 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 Justin Nimmer 1 4.0 5.0 1.0 0.0 0.0

Prairie View A&M season stats

This season, Prairie View A&M has a 4-3 record so far.

At home this year, the Panthers are unbeaten (1-0) while going 2-3 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Prairie View A&M's best victory this season came against the Abilene Christian Wildcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 124) in the RPI. Prairie View A&M took home the 79-74 win on the road on November 14.

The Panthers have had no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Prairie View A&M's remaining schedule includes one game versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Prairie View A&M games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 10 Iowa State A 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Northern Iowa A 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 North American H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Rice A 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UTSA A 8:00 PM

