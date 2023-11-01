The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 of the World Series.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: FOX

Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Garver has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 100 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.0% of those games.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has driven home a run in 37 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (41.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

