Houston Christian (1-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the Texas Longhorns.

Upcoming Houston Christian games

Houston Christian's next matchup information

Opponent: Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center

Moody Center Broadcast: LHN

Top Houston Christian players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Marcus Greene 7 14.1 4.1 3.6 0.9 0.1 51.3% (41-80) 37.5% (9-24) Jay Alvarez 6 15.8 4.8 1.3 1.0 0.2 47.6% (40-84) 13.3% (2-15) Michael Imariagbe 7 10.9 6.3 0.7 0.6 1.1 57.4% (31-54) 33.3% (1-3) Bonke Maring 7 9.4 8.4 2.7 2.0 0.4 40.0% (26-65) 0.0% (0-2) Pierce Bazil 7 7.7 2.6 1.6 1.4 0.0 31.3% (20-64) 9.1% (2-22)

