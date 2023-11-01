A matchup at home versus the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets is on deck for the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-6), on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Abilene Christian games

Abilene Christian's next matchup information

Opponent: Howard Payne Yellow Jackets

Howard Payne Yellow Jackets Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Teague Center

Teague Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Abilene Christian players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Airion Simmons 9 14.1 5.4 1.9 1.6 0.3 47.6% (49-103) 37.9% (11-29) Ali Abdou Dibba 9 12.9 3.7 1.2 1.4 0.1 40.2% (41-102) 30.8% (4-13) Hunter Jack Madden 9 11.4 3.8 1.8 1.0 0.0 42.9% (27-63) 43.8% (14-32) Cameron Steele 9 6.2 2.7 0.9 1.3 0.9 33.3% (19-57) 40.0% (10-25) Immanuel Allen 9 5.7 1.9 0.4 1.2 0.0 36.8% (14-38) 31.3% (5-16)

