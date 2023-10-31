Zach Collins and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 123-83 loss against the Clippers, Collins totaled nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this article we will look at Collins' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-114)

Over 6.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+126)

Looking to bet on one or more of Collins's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns allowed 111.6 points per game last season, sixth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the league last year, conceding 42.9 per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns were ranked third in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 23.4 per game.

On defense, the Suns allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, third in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zach Collins vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 20 3 6 4 0 1 0 12/4/2022 17 4 6 5 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.