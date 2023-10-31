The San Antonio Spurs, Tre Jones included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 123-83 loss to the Clippers, Jones tallied five points and four assists.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-120)

Over 7.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-112)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the league defensively last year, allowing 111.6 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the league last season, conceding 42.9 per game.

Allowing an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Suns were third in the NBA in that category.

Tre Jones vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 29 20 3 9 2 0 1 1/28/2023 28 7 3 4 0 0 3 12/4/2022 29 10 2 3 0 1 2

