The Phoenix Suns (2-1) face the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Spurs vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 128 - Spurs 95

Spurs vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (- 7.5)

Suns (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-32.9)

Suns (-32.9) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.7

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs were ranked 23rd in the league offensively last season with 113.0 points per game, while defensively they were worst (123.1 points allowed per game).

San Antonio ranked fifth-worst in the NBA with 45.0 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it grabbed 43.7 rebounds per game (12th-ranked in league).

With 27.2 dimes per game, the Spurs ranked fifth-best in the league in the category.

While San Antonio was in the bottom five in the NBA in turnovers per game with 14.7 (fifth-worst), it ranked 17th in the league with 13.2 forced turnovers per game.

The Spurs, who ranked 22nd in the league with 11.1 made threes per game, shot just 34.5% from beyond the arc, which was fifth-worst in the NBA.

